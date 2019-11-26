Region 7-AAAAA football champion Goose Creek High School headlined the all-region team, released Nov. 26.
The Gators landed seven players on the squad, led by region player of the year Emmanuel Mukuamu.
Mukuamu, a senior quarterback, powered the Gators to their first region crown since 2015 and a pair of playoff victories. He passed for 2,502 yards and 35 scores while rushing for 908 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Gators coach Jason Winstead reeled in region coach of the year honors, guiding Goose Creek to a 9-3 record and an appearance in the third round of the Class 5A playoffs.
The nine victories in Winstead’s second year equaled the win total from the previous three seasons combined.
More Goose Creek all-region picks were wide receiver Damon Mouzon, wide receiver Malachi Taylor, linebacker Andrew Allen, linebacker Nyhiem Simmons, defensive back Jekiah Wigfall and offensive lineman Jayden Johnson.
Berkeley had six players earn all-region honors: linebacker Jake Dunn, quarterback Willie Chisolm, offensive lineman DeAndre Ferguson, wide receiver Hakeem Meggett and defensive lineman Jaquez Cancer.
Wando’s all-region picks were defensive back Will Pickren, defensive back Will Bumgarner, defensive end Treyvon Green, wide receiver Maken Glover and quarterback Brayden Pritchard.
Cane Bay’s all-region selections were running back Leon Staley, offensive lineman Malachi Jones, defensive lineman Zyke Johnson and linebacker Austin Carter.
Stratford’s all-region picks were offensive lineman Thomas Blackmon, linebacker Mason Lord and linebacker Sean Kohut.
James Island receiver Kavone Coker and defensive end Quavon Frazier made it for the Trojans.