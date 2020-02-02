Westview Middle's band is one to watch

It has been an active year for Westview Middle’s band students.
Putting on a show for Berkeley Electric, performing at the Charleston Jazz Festival – and still a handful of stuff to do before the school year ends.
Ronnie Ward, director of bands at the school, said his band students stand out because of their ongoing hard work.
“We try hard and persevere and try to work hard and participate in all events and be a well-rounded program,” he said.
Ward has been at Westview Middle for 17 years. He started his career in Berkeley County School District in 1993 at Howe Hall AIMS. He went to graduate school and came back to the district in 2000 to serve as the assistant band director at College Park Middle for three years before coming to Westview.
The school has 150 students – all grade levels – involved in band. Ward said his band tries to be active in all the South Carolina Band Directors Association events throughout the year, and the school also boasts an active jazz band for eighth-graders plus a jazz band for seventh-graders.
The eighth-grade jazz group just performed at Charleston Jazz Day for families and was the only middle school group to perform. They played with two college ensembles from Charleston Southern University and the College of Charleston, as well as the jazz ensembles with School of the Arts and Wando High School.
“I was very proud of the kids, they did a great job,” he said.
The jazz band also played an event in November for Berkley Electric at the fairgrounds. A lot of eighth-graders have been involved in marching band this year, the students had a Halloween concert in October, and as of late January festival band students are doing morning rehearsals to get ready for concert performance assessment in March. They are also preparing for All-County Band, in which top students from around the county will participate. Region Band will be held in Myrtle Beach this year and will include the top students from the coastal side of South Carolina will participate. At the end of April they have an event called Solo Ensemble where students perform either by themselves or in small groups and receive a rating.
A number of different band groups will also perform at the school’s end-of-the-year concert.
“There’s lots of events coming up in the spring semester,” he said.
Principal Sharon Perry said her school’s band has a fantastic heritage of leadership. Ward has connections with band directors within the area, as well as throughout the country.
“We are blessed to have so many clinicians, alumni (and) older retirees who come to our school to work with our students,” she said, adding the school has a reputable jazz band. “These kids are playing…all over the lowcountry and playing with some of the best middle, high school and even college students.”
She said Ward has a “spirit of excellence.”
“Children really know theory, they can sight read, they win a lot of awards,” she said. “They work very, very hard.”
She also said band is a great way to build teamwork and build community within a school.
“Westview band…we work, we push, we strive, we have just so many students that win so many awards and All-State, Region and All-County honors,” she said. “It’s just amazing – very, very proud of them.”
Morgan Miller, eighth-grade trombone player, was inspired to join band as a rising sixth-grader after hearing the eighth-graders perform.
Festival band students are currently working on a piece called “Lexington March,” which she is enjoying.
“I like march styles – very staccato pieces, which is like short and accented notes,” she said, adding, “We have a few ballads that we’re working on…we’re doing ‘Song Without Words,’ which is a really slow piece so we have to work on our tuning.”
Camariah Campbell, eighth-grade trumpet player, said she was inspired to join band after seeing the success of Ward’s band while she was in elementary school. She said Ward makes the experience fun.
“He inspires us to be better and keep going with band,” she said.
Wesley Ward, eighth-grade trumpet player (and Ward’s son) said their band boasts several things that make it one to watch.
“We have a good organization, we have a good band booster, we have a good director – of course…we have good students that want to come join band,” he said.
Jayden Moreno, eighth-grade saxophone player, said he thinks their participation and how hard they try is what makes their band unique. He said once Ward sees that a student really knows how to play their instrument he will start giving them fun pieces – “which is probably one of the best parts about band,” he said.
