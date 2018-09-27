Members of the Charleston Symphony orchestra returned to Boulder Bluff Elementary Sept. 27 to serenade students with string instruments.
It is the third year the orchestra has come to perform at the school.
The quintet consisted of Alex Boissonnault and Asako Kremer on the violin, Alex Agrest on the viola, Thomas Bresnick on the bass and Damian Kremer on the cello.
The quintet’s musical selection included variations of “Happy Birthday” and pieces by Porgy and Bess, among other numbers.
The group performed a set for kindergarten through second grade followed by another set for the upper grade levels.
Music teacher John Chicchitto said a woodwinds quintet and a brass quintet have performed at the school in previous years.
Chicchitto said the school tries to talk about what the students are listening to and incorporate it into their lessons in the classroom.
“I think it went fantastic,” he said.
Chicchitto started a fifth-grade band last year in which 30 students currently participate. The students play woodwinds, brass and percussion instruments. It is a voluntary after-school program and students rent or purchase their own instruments.
Chicchitto said he hopes introducing the students to live performances will inspire more participation.
“If they see and can experience (it) live, then they’re more apt to try,” he said.
Learn more about the Charleston Symphony Orchestra at charlestonsymphony.org.
