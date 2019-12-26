Students at J.K. Gourdin Elementary School received a special surprise before they went on winter break.
The faculty and staff of the school gathered together funds and purchased hats and gloves for all of the students at the school.
This was proposed as an alternative to the regular faculty and staff Secret Santa gift exchange by school nurse Shannon Mallard.
Denise McCay, the curriculum coach at J.K. Gourdin, said that seeing the reactions of the students as they got to try on their new gloves and hats was worth more to the faculty and staff than any money they spent on the supplies.
The students were also given two books as well. The books were purchased through Title I funds as part of a program to keep children reading while on break from school.