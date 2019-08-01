SC's tax-free weekend starts tomorrow

South Carolina's annual sales-tax free weekend is just a day away, when parents and students will pack store aisles searching for new school supplies, electronics and clothing needed to kickoff the 2019-2020 school year.
Tax free weekend is Aug. 2-4. For more information on exempt and non-exempt items, visit the S.C. Department of Revenue website.
Each year, the SCDOR reports shoppers statewide save a total of at least $2-$3 million.
In addition to school supplies, clothing and computers, shoppers can save on accessories, household items and college dorm essentials. The state's 6 percent sales tax will still apply to jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, furniture, and layaway purchases, according to SCDOR.
Students in Dorchester District Two, District Four and Berkeley County School District return to the classroom on Aug. 19.