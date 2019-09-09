Where do I start? This is the most bittersweet farewell I’ve ever given—I’m bonding with some tissues as we speak.
My time here at Summerville Communications is quickly coming to a close. Later this month, I will start a new venture as community relations manager with Berkeley County Government’s Public Information Office. My last day with the paper will be Sept. 13.
I’m excited about the opportunities ahead and transitioning from a print journalism career to another area of the communications field.
For the last decade, I’ve covered countless stories for various newspaper publications across the Carolinas.
Once, when I was overly bored—and nothing good showing on Netflix—I tallied up about how many articles I had written across my career. The rough estimate? More than 2,000.
Writing has long been my passion. I love words. I love their power and how they make people feel.
I love telling people’s stories and learning different topics I would never have known about without being a journalist.
I love the behind-the-scenes work involved and the accomplished feeling after each completed project.
Over the years, story topics have ranged from drug busts, murder trials—and more council meetings than anyone should endure in a lifetime—to sweet stories about World War II veterans, Good Samaritans and furry friends: the birth of twin foals, a feature on lavishly-dressed pug dogs that their owner often paraded around town, and Pickles the foster dog in need of eye surgery. Yes, I have a soft spot for animals.
Then there were the more unique stories—ones I will never forget: Summerville Fire-Rescue rescuing a cat stuck in a wall, a profile on a deceased UFO expert, Santa school and a perceived angel sighting during a storm.
I’ve met Nick Jonas, photographed the Obamas exiting Air Force One, covered the 2016 GOP Presidential debate, various local weather events — four hurricanes and Summerville’s “snow-mageddon” — and interviewed two women who helped build the atomic bombs in 1945.
But beyond the writing and interesting opportunities reporting has provided me over the years, I have been blessed with incredible co-workers at each and every newsroom I’ve ever worked. And Summerville Communications has been no different.
I’ve met incredibly talented journalists, photographers, editors, page designers, publishers and advertising reps over the years.
They are the committed team that works daily together in the “trenches” to find timely stories, research facts, cover each others’ beats when needed and provide inspiration, a witty joke or a welcomed distraction—Game of Thrones and childhood stories just some of the topics.
While I’ll be working outside of Summerville, I won’t be far and still plan to freelance when I can.
I appreciate each and every one of you who helped welcome me to town in 2015. A town celebrated for being “at the heart of it all” will now always have a special place in my heart!
I’ll miss the friendly community members as well as the yummy places to dine (Matt’s Burgers, Eva’s Diner, JJ’s Bakery—I won’t admit to how many cupcakes I’ve eaten from there).
With that said, I refuse to say “goodbye.” Rather—until we meet again.