Molina Healthcare and Community's Hope Impact Center will be hosting a back-to-school event in Moncks Corner on August 15th.
The event will be held at the Community’s Hope Impact Center at 212 Cooper St.
The event will feature a school supply giveaway. The supplies will be in pull-string bags and will be given away while supplies last.
There will also be live music, free haircuts, a mobile library, a firetruck from the fire department, facepainting and food.
Molina Healthcare will also be providing free blood pressure checks, health education for families and information on community resources.
The event is free and open to the public and all giveaways will be on first come, first serve basis.
Molina Healthcare provides government-funded healthcare for low-income individuals.
Community's Hope Impact Center focuses on full-time programming, community unity, social and cultural awareness, and informative empowerment; with the intent of creating a more developed community.