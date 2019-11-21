Miss Goose Creek High Taia Jackson visited the students of Boulder Bluff Elementary School.
Jackson, a former Boulder Bluff student, spoke with the students about her work with the BRAVE campaign. BRAVE stands for Building Respect, Acceptance and Voice through Education campaign is focused on combating bullying in schools. BRAVE aims to provide parents, educators and teachers with tools, knowledge and support to combat bullying in their community and schools.
Jackson is currently working to become a positive role model in the Goose Creek community. She will be competing in the Miss South Carolina High School pageant in January.