Marrington Elementary launchea therapy dog program

Marrington Elementary School had therapy dogs visit the school as part of a new pilot program.
The program is known as CARD which stands for Celebrate And Respect Diversity, teaches students about the importance of working together and getting along with one another.
The program is run by Jane Hirsch a volunteer at the school. She said that she wanted to use her passion of therapy dogs to reach students and impact them in a meaningful way.
The students were also given therapy dog trading cards to take home to remember the lesson and the importance of accepting others.