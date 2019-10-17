Good Morning Marrington celebrates 10 years

Since 2009 "Good Morning Marrington" has been providing the school news to the students and teachers of Marrington Elementary School.
The morning news show is filmed in the school library and is viewed by the entire school. The student news teams is in charge of reporting on school events and news, the weather and that day's lunch. The morning news team also tells the school a fun fact as well as a joke of the day. Every broadcast also features a guest star.
The news team is made up of students from the 3rd to the 5th grade and constantly revolves. Ann Schuler, the school counselor, said that the news allows the students to learn different skills.
"It's a great product, because it gives a variety of students the chance to learn a set of skills," Schuler said.
Marrington Elementary Librarian Shelley Hartle is in charge of the news program. She said that the news program is a way for teachers and students to begin the day on a good note.
"It's kind of like you wake on the right side of the bed," Hartle explained.
Hartle said that since the news team is cycled throughout the year it creates familiarity among the students. It gives the students something to be a part of and take pride in their school.
"I feel like having a news program definitely creates a strong culture," Hartle said.
Principal Jennifer Thielmann praised the program saying that it is important for the students to see and hear from their peers. She said that the news programs brings excitement to the school and is open to all students who want to try it.
"I think it is one of the most amazing things that we do," Thielmann said.