Charleston Southern officials have assessed the damage that was done by Hurricane Dorian when the storm brushed against the South Carolina coast on Thursday September 5th.
Students will be allowed to return to campus on Saturday September 7th. The campus will open at 7 a.m. The Cafeteria will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday. WiFi on campus is currently unavailable.
Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to be cautious when returning to campus as there may be heavy traffic and unsafe road conditions.
Certain applications such as MyCSU are currently down due to complications from the storm. Students are told to check Blackboard for any coursework that may have been assigned during the evacuation.
Late fees for any student payments due this week will also be waived.