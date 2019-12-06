The students of Cane Bay High School are making preparations for their annual Madrigal Dinners. This
The dinners will be held December 13th-15th. On the 13th and 14th the dinner will be at 7:00 PM and on the 15th at 5 PM.
The event has been held by the school for the last 10 years and every year the dinner features skits and songs. The skits are based on a popular story, this year the story is the popular folk tale Beowulf.
William Bennett, the choir director at Cane Bay High School, said that every production tries to maintain humor and relevance. Bennett explained that everyone remembers reading Beowulf in high school and the Madrigal Dinner will add a new spin to the story.
“The scripts always take a familiar story and twist it around in a comical way, and this one is no different. We all remember reading Beowulf in school and this is a fun twist on that story,” Bennett explained.
Over 70 students are taking part in the dinner as both performers, singers and servers. In addition to the students there are also parents volunteering as well.
Bennett said that the event is a highlight of the year for the chorus department. The Madrigal Dinner teaches the students through learning and practicing music and also learned how to serve. They also learn logistics and production.
Bennett explained that the Madrigal Dinner has become a major part of the Christmas season for many people who attend annually. The event allows attendees and performers to leave the world and escape to another place for a night.
“It is a chance to have a great meal with friends, or meet new people, and to enjoy an evening of choral music. For many of our annual attendees, it’s just not Christmas without the Madrigal Dinners,” Bennett said.
The tickets for the event cost $30 and the money raised will go to pay for different fees for the choral program. These include competitions and performances, musical instruments, travel costs and feeding the choir program throughout the year.
Bennett said that the event means so much more than just putting on a show for the public. The students and volunteers build relationships with one another and the memories they take with them are the most important.
“It’s the emotion brought about through these shows that stays with us forever, and I can always close my eyes and envision the hall decorated, and see the students who have been a part of this over the years. I know that these events are memories that they will take with them where ever they end up in life, and that they are better people in the end,” Bennett explained.