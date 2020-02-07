4 Cane Bay students earn All-Carolina Honors

Four Cane Bay students participated in the 2020 9-10 All-Carolina Select Choir.
Ana Decena, Austin Davis, Raymond Peterson and Aliiya Geddis were among 140 singers selected from 600 applicants.
"It's always great when our students are selected for these Honor Choir events," said Cane Bay choir director William Bennett. "They work so hard throughout the year, and it's nice to see them recognized for their work. Beyond that however, they always come back with new skills and new knowledge that we can apply in our rehearsals as well."
Bennett said that the students who were selected show that the Cane Bay chorus has a bright future.
"We always graduate a large senior class every year, but there are always students behind them who fill those roles for us every year," Bennett said.
Williams said that these four students are just a small part of the success at Cane Bay High School. They also had 47 students selected to the Berkeley County All County Chorus and 28 students in the All-State Choir.
Williams credits this success to the great feeder programs that prepare students for what they will experience in high school chorus.