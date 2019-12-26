Cane Bay presents the Nutcracker

The Cane Bay Drama and Dance departments joined together to produce "The Nutcracker" on December 19th.
The show was written by drama teacher Edwin Hall and dance instructor Jenna Oliver.
Act One of the production focused on the drama company while Act Two the focal point was the dancers. The cast featured Katelyn Bideman as Clara, Jylen Johnson as the Nutcracker, Alex Strunk as the Mouse King, Ella Westberry as the Snow Queen and Ashley Bodden as the Sugar Plum Fair.
Both teachers praised the student's performance and hope that the production is the start of a holiday tradition at the school.
Hall praised the fact that two of the arts programs were working together in close collaboration on one project.
“This year I really enjoyed just the collaboration of the arts, like seeing the different arts kids work together that don’t normally work together,” Hall said in a press release.
This is only the second year of the Cane Bay High School dance company and the third year that the school has offered dance.
Next semester the dance company will begin competing in competitions.