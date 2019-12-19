Berkeley Middle College has opened its application process for rising high school juniors for the 2020-2021 academic school year.
Berkeley Middle College is an accredited Berkeley County high school, located on the Berkeley County campus of Trident Technical College. Berkeley Middle College offers students the chance to take dual enrollment courses. Students can graduate from Berkeley Middle College with on average 27 hours of college credits in addition to their high school diploma. Applications are accepted through 4:00 PM on February 28th, 2020.
The application goes as follows:
1. If AccuPlacer testing is not available in an applicant’s high school, he or she must visit a Trident Technical College campus to take the AccuPlacer college placement test in reading, writing, and math. The results must be attached to the application when submitted. Students should score a minimum of 237 in Arithmetic, minimum of 237 in Reading Comprehension, and minimum of 237 in Sentence Skills to qualify for admission.
2. Do not call the Middle College office about AccuPlacer. All testing is coordinated through TTC at these numbers which are also available on the final page of the application packet – 843-574-6410 (TTC Main Campus) or 843-899-8079 (Berkeley Campus)
3. When the application is submitted, academic records, discipline records, attendance records, and AccuPlacer scores will be reviewed. Qualified candidates will be contacted by telephone to schedule an interview. A parent/guardian should attend the interview with the student.
4. We will NOT accept faxed applications. Incomplete applications will not be processed.
5. Qualified applicants will be contacted by phone to schedule an interview. Interviews will take place between March 9, 2020 and March 27, 2020. Acceptance letters will be mailed after all interviews are completed.