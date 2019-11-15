On Nov. 12 the Berkeley Career Express program distributed Chromebooks to four rural areas in Berkeley County.
Berkeley Career Express offered Digital Literacy and Career Ready Workshops, ACT Soft Skills Courses and Adult Basic Education/General Education Development (GED) classes in rural areas.
To assist with the continued learning in the rural areas 25 chrome books were donated to Alvin, St. Stephen, Cross and Wassamassaw communities.
The Berkeley Career Express partnership consists of the Friends of the Berkeley County Library, Berkeley County Adult Education and the Berkeley Chamber of Commerce. The program was funded by a Google grant and the Berkeley County Delegation. The Berkeley Career Express is a component of the Berkeley Chamber Rural Initiative.