Almost 20 students from the Berkeley County School District signed up for apprenticeships with local businesses.
The Charleston Regional Youth Apprenticeship cohort began in the year 2014.
Students signed on in seven of those 16 offered pathways and will benefit from two years of job/industry experience. They will also receive school credit and possibly college credits as well.
2019-20 BCSD Charleston Regional Youth Apprentices
Automotive
Noah Guerry – Berkeley High
Noah Howells – Timberland High
Joshua Picone – Stratford High
Ethan Ross – Hanahan High
Ker Sheffield – Hanahan High
CAN/Pre-Nursing
Logan Agnew – Cane Bay High
Courtney Lee – Cane Bay High
Adrianna Martin – Stratford High
Logan Morris – Stratford High
Zoe Smith – Philip Simmons High
Kiara Wilkins – Stratford High
Culinary Arts
Dakota Bartleson – Philip Simmons High
Devon Frederick-Mendez -- Philip Simmons High
Alexus Wigfall – Philip Simmons High
Industrial Mechanics
Brandon Casey – Philip Simmons High
Machine Tool Technology
Christopher Hale – Timberland High
Christopher “Wade” Oliver – Timberland High
PLTW Engineer 2+2
Harrison Presley – Cane Bay High
Welding
Tyler Casto – Cane Bay High