School board narrows attendance line options, plans first vote at Thursday's meeting
Buy Now
file/Berkeley Independent

Almost 20 students from the Berkeley County School District signed up for apprenticeships with local businesses.

The Charleston Regional Youth Apprenticeship cohort began in the year 2014.

Students signed on in seven of those 16 offered pathways and will benefit from two years of job/industry experience. They will also receive school credit and possibly college credits as well.

2019-20 BCSD Charleston Regional Youth Apprentices

Automotive

Noah Guerry – Berkeley High

Noah Howells – Timberland High

Joshua Picone – Stratford High

Ethan Ross – Hanahan High

Ker Sheffield – Hanahan High

CAN/Pre-Nursing

Logan Agnew – Cane Bay High

Courtney Lee – Cane Bay High

Adrianna Martin – Stratford High

Logan Morris – Stratford High

Zoe Smith – Philip Simmons High

Kiara Wilkins – Stratford High

Culinary Arts

Dakota Bartleson – Philip Simmons High

Devon Frederick-Mendez -- Philip Simmons High

Alexus Wigfall – Philip Simmons High

Industrial Mechanics

Brandon Casey – Philip Simmons High

Machine Tool Technology

Christopher Hale – Timberland High

Christopher “Wade” Oliver – Timberland High

PLTW Engineer 2+2

Harrison Presley – Cane Bay High

Welding

Tyler Casto – Cane Bay High