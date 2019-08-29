The Berkeley County School District was one of ten districts selected by the South Carolina Department of Education for the second phase a an eLearning pilot program.
The program allows for students to make up days that are missed for inclement weather.
This means that if the Berkeley County schools are cancelled for inclement weather, designated calendar dates will then be used for students to take part in online instruction. The teachers will attend the school for regular work hours and will be able to be communicate with their students through virtual means or by the telephone for instruction. The rest of the day will be used by the teachers for a teacher workday.
“This is an amazing opportunity for our students and teachers,” said BCSD Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram in a press release. “Teachers value their workdays, and our students benefit from that ability to plan and reflect at different points in the school year. We are also very appreciative of the work done by our Office of Technology to gain approval for this program.”
The Berkeley County School District has been implementing technology in many aspects of their instruction in the past years. There are currently 36,000 Chromebooks that are able to be used by the students and all of the teachers have laptops to use for classroom instruction.
In addition to the Chromebooks the district also received aid from Home Telecom in providing students in Cross with internet access.
There will be accommodations made for primary age students and those who do not have internet access.
Students will have three days to complete their assignments when they are assigned them and if the assignments are not completed by that time the students will be counted absent for the day.
As of right now there are three make-up days planned for the upcoming year they are October 25th (potential pilot day), March 13th and April 10th.