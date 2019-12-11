BCSD school board welcomes new member

The Berkeley County School District school board welcomed their newest member at the December 11th meeting.
Yvonne Bradley was sworn in by Judge Harry Wright in front of the board and her family.
Bradley will be replacing Rev. Kelly Spann representing the seventh district.
Bradley said that it felt good to be sworn in and it already feels different. She said that she was able to learn a lot in her first meeting.
Bradley said that she wants the schools in district seven to move up in the district. Bradley also acknowledged that the schools in district seven may not be overcrowded, but they have other issues that need to be addressed.
"While our schools are not overcrowded, the facilities need to be upgraded," Bradley said.