Berkeley County School District welcomed three new administrators during the district’s summer leadership meeting on July 22.
Heather Ducker, Nancy Leigh and Linda Hoots were named as administrators for Sedgefield Middle School, Daniel Island School and Nexton Elementary School, respectively.
Hoots was named as an interim administrator.
Ducker is a product of the BCSD, having graduated from Goose Creek High School. Ducker later went on to teach at both Sedgefield Middle School and Goose Creek High School. She most recently served as the assistant principal at Goose Creek High School. Ducker expressed joy in being at Sedgefield Middle and said she spends many years at the school working in order to continue student success.
Leigh has 26-plus years of experience in the educational field at both the elementary and middle school levels. She holds two masters degrees: one from the Citadel in school counseling and another from Charleston Southern in school administration. Leigh has served as a teacher, school counselor, Title I facilitator, instructional coach and assistant principal.
Leigh also helped open Nexton Elementary in 2015 and aided in leading the first 1:1 technology implementation in Berkeley County School District.
Hoots brings 40 years of experience in elementary, middle and high school education to the interim principal position at Nexton Elementary. Hoots began her career as a interim kindergarten teacher before moving to a position as a special education teacher at Cape Fear High School.
Hoots later transitioned to the role of district compliance specialist and director of special education in Franklin County, North Carolina.
In 2018 she relocated to Berkeley County to work as the coordinator/instructional specialist for the school district’s Special Services Department.