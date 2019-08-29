The BCSD is looking for drivers and drivers assistants to fill dozens of vacancies in their transportation department.
Drivers and assistants are required to be at least 18 years of age and have a high school diploma.
Other requirements include passing a strenuous background check including a check of SLED records and a background check through the DMV. Drivers must also pass a State Department of Education certification test and also complete 20 hours of classroom instruction.
Also part of the training will include several hours of on-road exercises and pass a rigorous driving evaluation.
Drivers are also subject to monthly random drug screenings.
BCSD bus drivers currently earn between $15.68 - $26.76 an hour. BCSD bus aides earn between $10.69 - $18.29 an hour.
Those who are interested can apply online at www.bcsdschools.net/jobs.