BCSD holds 2020 spelling bee

Forty students took the stage in the auditorium of Cane Bay High School to vie for the title of Berkeley County School District Spelling Bee champion and the chance to compete at the Spellbound regional spelling bee.
The rules of the spelling bee are simple, the students are given a word they may ask for alternate pronunciation, definition, origin, and for the word to be used in a sentence. When a student misspells a word they are eliminated from the competition and the final 14 will compete in the regional spelling bee.
The competition was fierce and the spellers brought their best to the competition.
In the end one speller remained and Braeden LaRoche an 8th grader from Daniel Island School.
"It feels pretty good, there definitely was some pressure with the audience and everyone, but it feels good in the end," LaRoche said.
He said that he came into the competition hoping to do well and make it to the next round.
LaRoche said he prepared for the competition by studying the list and looking up any words that looked unfamiliar to him.
He also explained that he had a simple strategy for the competition.
"I think of the word in my head, hear it pronounced and spell it the best I can," LaRoche explained.