BCSD holds ribbon cutting at new administrative building

The newly renovated Old Berkeley High School is now home to the Berkeley County School District administrative offices. The opening of the building became official on Wednesday August 13th following the ribbon cutting ceremony.
The event was attended by members of the Berkeley County School Board, district administrators and former teachers and students of the old Berkeley High School.
Board chair Sally Wofford spoke at the ceremony and said she was honored to be at the event and to see all of the people who had attended and worked at the school. She also thanked all of the people who were involved in the process of restoring the building and working to save the building.
The former faculty were honored at the event by being recognized and leading the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.
The former students expressed their excitement in seeing their old building renovated and still being used. Marty Mixon, who attended elementary school in the building and now will work in the building as a BCSD employee said it is interesting to go back to work in the building he used to attend.
"I think it is a unique experience to see it all come full circle," Mixon said.
Pete Johnston who graduated from the school in 1945 and worked as a teacher there until 1947-1987 said that she is very excited to see the building restored. She also expressed that it is wonderful the building is still used for education.
"It's beautiful and its nice to have the building used for education purposes," Johnston said. "I'm so excited I can't stand myself."
Johnston said she could not stop smiling for the entire event and tour of the new building. She was especially excited to see that Superintendent Eddie Ingram's new office is her old classroom. Johnston said that she was concerned that the building would deteriorate before the school district began renovations and will now be open.
"It's wonderful that it's completed and now it's gonna be used," Johnston said.
Judy Ash, a member of the class of 1959, said that the building is a beautiful piece of architecture and is an important piece of the history of Moncks Corner.
"It adds great integrity to our main street," Ash said. "It's a beautiful thing to see."