BCSD agrees to contract extension, pay raise for superintendent

Berkeley County School District board members voted to extend Superintendent Eddie Ingram’s contract by a year and give him a salary increase.
The vote was reportedly based off the board’s recent decision to give the superintendent a “proficient” rating.
At their Sept. 25 board meeting, board members approved the finance and human resources committee’s Sept. 18 report, during which committee members moved to rate Ingram as proficient based on cumulative board feedback using the McREL Evaluation Tool.
According to the district, “proficient” rates above “developing” or “not demonstrated” but beneath “accomplished” and “distinguished.”
Chairwoman Sally Wofford said the McREL tool is a “growth tool” and the district is excited to be implementing the tool at multiple levels of the district.
“I’m also very excited that we would start in year one as proficient. Most of the time you don’t even rate in the first year of the McREL tool, so to be rated ‘proficient’ in the first year is a huge accomplishment and speaks to all the work that Dr. Ingram has done to continue to progress the school district,” she said.
Board members discussed the superintendent evaluation instrument during a workshop in August.
Board members held two separate executive sessions during their Tuesday night board meeting; the latter was listed as discussion of compensation of a person regulated by a public body. Ingram did not participate in that executive session.
Coming out, Wofford made a motion to extend Ingram’s term by one year and increase his base pay by one percent, which is equal to $2,050. The motion carried unanimously. Board members David Barrow, Laura Kelly and Frank Wright were absent.
Ingram’s first day in the district was Aug. 21, 2017. The details of his contract included an annual base salary of $205,000.
Ingram said he is humbled to serve the district.
“It’s never been about money for me,” he said, adding, “I just appreciate the opportunity (to) continue to serve you and hope that we have many more years together as a team because I believe we can transform education in our state, in our nation, in a way that will our kids…thrive, become citizens that will productive and leaders in the future. Make no mistake, Berkeley County Schools was thriving in many, many ways before I ever got here. I take no credit. The credit goes to the people in the audience – members of my cabinet, my teachers, school principals, of course, and it is truly a team effort.”