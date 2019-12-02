"This GivingTuesday, Dorchester Paws hopes to inspire generosity by urging people to donate towards the emergency medical fund, Michael’s Healing Heart. This fund was set up years ago with all the proceeds benefiting emergency medical cases. Cases such as Grace, Elmer, Milo and Ginger just to name a few.
Dorchester Paws admits over 3,500 animals per year and each year, that number is increasing. In 2019, there have been several severe cases that have cost over $5,000 for one animal. “We are ending unnecessary euthanasia in Dorchester County,” states Kim Almstedt, Executive Director. “We will do whatever it takes to ensure each animal is given a second chance, given a home and given a voice,” states Almstedt. Due to the increasing cost of care, they need your help. Donate on Giving Tuesday to benefit the animals who have gunshot wounds, been found hanging on a fence, hit by a car or beaten, bruised and broken. Your donation on Giving Tuesday makes a difference, it matters. Give a paw and save a paw!
GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on December 3rd, and throughout the year.
The goal this year is $5,000. In previous years, they've raised a couple thousand but they need to push the limits this year as the medical cases have increased and all #PawsMatter! Grace, Elmer, Milo and Ginger matter and if it wasn’t for the community rallying behind these traumatic cases, they might not be with us.
Grace, a shepherd mix, was dumped in the middle of the night in the driveway at Dorchester Paws, Thanksgiving eve. After she was dumped, she broke out of her crate as she was scared and injured and was trying to find her way back home. Luckily, Grace did not go far and staff were able to coerce her back into her crate where she was immediately taken to Veterinary Specialty Care in Summerville. Grace needed to be hospitalized as she had multiple wounds including a fractured leg. Pain medication, radiographs, skin staples, cleaning and flushing wounds, IV fluids and 24-hour round the clock supervision is not cheap! Grace is a fighter and each day she improved, so we are fighting for her. On Monday, December 2, she was transferred to the Mt. Pleasant location for Dr. Henri Biannuci to evaluate her and potentially perform a FHO specialty surgery. We need your help so we can continue helping Grace.
GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past seven years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.
"GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year." said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO, and co-founder. "With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world."
Those who are interested in joining Dorchester Paws’ GivingTuesday initiative can visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/pawsmatter #PawsMatter on #GivingTuesday and every day, therefore please help us reach our goal of $5,000 for the Paws!
About GivingTuesday
"Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give. GivingTuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity and equity around the globe."
About Dorchester Paws
Established in 1972, Dorchester Paws is the only open-admission shelter in Dorchester County serving all the lost, abandoned and abused dogs and cats. Dorchester Paws is committed to instilling humane principles into society through the prevention of cruelty to animals and taking every animal that comes to the shelter on the journey from victim to victory