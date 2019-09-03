Cypress Gardens, Animal Center secure properties ahead of storm
On Tuesday, crews at Cypress Gardens haul boats out of the swamp, ahead of Dorian.

 Jenna-Ley Harrison/Berkeley Independent

Crews at both Cypress Gardens and Berkeley Animal Center on Tuesday made last-minute preparations to secure the Berkeley County facilities ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

While all animals that could be fostered at the shelter have been placed in local foster care, shelter officials were busy placing sandbags at entrances and exits and boarding up facility windows.

Berkeley Animal Center was boarded up and sandbags in front of entrances and exits on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, maintenance staff and other employees at the tourist attraction in Moncks Corner were putting out sandbags, moving birds in outdoor cages to the site's indoor "swamparium." The facility's two resident alligators "Boss" and "Alley" will stay in their outdoor enclosures, according to Naturalist Nick Yoder.

Nick Yoder, site naturalist at Cypress Gardens, straps down a bee hive on Tuesday.

Yoder also took time to lock down the property's four honeybee hives to ensure they aren't knocked over during a potential heavy wind event.

Both Cypress Gardens and the Animal Center are closed through at least Thursday.

