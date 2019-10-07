10 year old killed, SLED involved in investigation
Stock Photo

The Hanahan Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are investigating an incident after the death of a 10-year-old child.

A statement from Berkeley County Coroner, George Oliver, said that on Oct. 5, his office responded to Hanahan for a juvenile victim of a gunshot wound.

The coroner said an autopsy has been scheduled for Oct 9.

SLED’s Public Information Officer, Tommy Crosby said in an email response that by law, upon receiving a report of child death from a medical examiner or county corner, SLED is directed to investigate and gather all information on the fatality.