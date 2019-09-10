Wanted suspect in custody following shooting

Jamal Baylock

 Photo provided

The Goose Creek Police Department said family members and the chief, were able to convince the suspect to turn himself in.

GCPD was searching for Jamal Baylock following a shooting at the Waters at St. James Apartments Monday morning, Aug.9. Goose Creek Police said by way of a family friend, Chief LJ Roscoe was able to get in touch with Baylock’s mother and convinced family members it would be in their best interest to turn Baylock in.

At 6:33 p.m. on Aug. 9, Baylock turned himself in to Chief Roscoe at a location in Goose Creek and was arrested for attempted murder.