Two people shot overnight in Goose Creek

Police is Goose Creek say one person has died and another suffered life threatening injuries following a shooting on Oct. 13.
Officers said they responded to Adeline Drive located in the Boulder Bluff subdivision just before 9 p.m. on Sunday evening. The call was in reference to a report of a shooting.
In a statement on the incident police said, after arrival they located two victims in the side yard of the residence. One of the victims succumbed to his injuries on scene. The other was transported to Trident Hospital with life threatening injuries.
At this time names of the victims are being withheld pending family notification. The investigation is ongoing, and the Goose Creek Police Department is asking that anyone with information concerning this incident to please contact Investigator Usher with the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200 ext. 2336, or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.