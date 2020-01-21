Three victims identified following shooting

Berkeley County Corner George Oliver has identified three victims following a shooting in Berkeley County Monday afternoon.
Oliver said the Berkeley County Coroner's Office received a call regarding multiple deaths just before 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20. The vehicle the victims were found in was located off of Crawl Hill Drive in Pineville.
Oliver said in a statement on Tuesday, the investigation shows the deaths were a result of homicide. The three victims have been identified as 23-year-old Martice Green of Saint Stephen; 22-year-old Desmond Williams of Saint Stephen and 19-year-old Malik Gibbs, also from Saint Stephen.
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office and the coroner’s office are currently investigating. A brief incident report was released Tuesday by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and shows that a deputy arrived at the scene at 3:31 p.m. on Jan. 20.
The incident report states the deputy was called to the intersection of Crawl Hill Dr. and Lloyd Hill Lane in reference to a car in a field with blood and bullet casings nearby. Deputies said they looked inside the vehicle and saw, what appeared to be a deceased black male.