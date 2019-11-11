Suspect charged in early morning weekend Homicides

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Anthony Lamar Gathers II, was arrested at the scene in Goose Creek early Sunday morning.
Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said in statement released Monday that deputies responded to Clarine Drive around 5 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10 for a report of a stabbing. Deputies said when they arrived they found two victims deceased in the driveway of the home.
Gathers II, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during commission of violent crime, and one count of death or injury of child in utero due to commission of violent crime.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Officer is also investigating.