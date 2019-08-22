Summerville man receives 60-year sentence for 2016 shooting

A Summerville man is headed to prison for six decades after he was found guilty Wednesday of attempted murder connected to a 2016 double shooting.
After a jury deliberated for six hours, Damon Riley was convicted of two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the First Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Summerville Police Department arrested Riley for the June 5, 2016 incident on Old Trolley Road, where he fired several shots at a car, striking a victim and resulting in serious injury, the solicitor's office said.
According to police, officers responded to Trolley Road and Midland Parkway about 3:40 a.m. for a call about gunshots in the area.
Riley's arrest was a joint effort that also included Dorchester - Summerville Metro Narcotics Unit, Summerville Police Department’s Emergency Services Unit, and the Dorchester County TEMS (Tactical Emergency Medical) Team.
The Honorable Maite Murphy sentenced Riley to the maximum of 30 years behind bars for each count of attempted murder; and the sentences will run consecutively. For the weapons charge, Riley received five years to run concurrent to his other sentence, the solicitor's office said.
Assistant solicitors Mike Spears and George Smythe prosecuted the case.