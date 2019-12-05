SLED: More charges after arrest in months long prostitution investigation

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said that following an arrest on her first charge on Monday, 49-year-old, Hong Song Wang, from Bonneau in Berkeley County was charged with two more counts of prostitution on Wednesday.
“It was several months long and there were number of law enforcement agencies that participated in the investigation,” said Tommy Crosby, SLED’s spokesperson.
Wang is formally charged with sex and prostitution she faces one charge in Berkeley County and two charges in Dorchester County, which is why SLED got involved and ultimately made the arrest.
“The investigation began with the Moncks Corner Police Department and they determined it went beyond their jurisdiction,” said Crosby.
Crosby said the investigation was extensive and includes surveillance operations and video. There were numerous local agencies that got involved as the investigation moved forward.
Those agencies include: The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Department of Public Safety, The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Police in North Charleston.
SLED investigators said that Song was involved in sexual acts at two different locations she owned. One business was the Wexin Day Spa on N. Live Oak Drive in Moncks Corner and Message Serenity on Dorchester Road in North Charleston.
Crosby could not confirm at this time if there will be additional charges relating to the investigation.
At her most recent bond hearing in Dorchester County she was given a $465 personal recognizance bond on each count.