Search continues for sexual assault suspect in Berkeley County

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for help from the public in the hunt for a suspect, investigators believe is homeless.
Deputies said he is wanted in reference to a sexual assault and was last seen in the Goose Creek area.
The suspect is described as a white male between the ages of 30 to 40-years-old with dirty blond long hair, just past his shoulders.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with red stains on it, pants and pecan colored sandals. The suspect was described as missing a toe on his right foot next to his pinky toe and his foot was partially bandaged. The suspect is also described as having a gold tooth.
The sheriff’s office said if you have information contact Detective Cpl. T. Ham, at 843-719-5046. Investigators said the public may also message the department on Facebook in regards to the case.