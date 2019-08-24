A community round table with law enforcement took place in Jamestown on Aug. 24. Officers from the State Highway Patrol and Deputies from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office took questions on issues from identity theft to drug arrests.
The Community Action Team (CAT) led by Cpl. Jimmy Smith assembled at Wesley A.M.E Church on French Santee Road in Jamestown to help bridge the gap between the community and Law Enforcement.
“I want to community to be comfortable talking to me,” said Cpl. Jimmy Smith from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. “We can give each other updates on what is going on inside the area.”
Smith said some of the problems in rural communities like Jamestown are drugs, traffic accidents and theft.
Residents used the time to get to know their neighbors, get tips on how to prevent crime and to participate in some q-and-a with law enforcement.
“It’s pretty much the law enforcement community networking so they can get to know some of the law enforcement officers and get to know the people serving their community,” said Smith. “At the end of the day we all work together trying to combat crime.”
This is the second round table that Smith has organized. It’s a twofold investment in the community to both build trust and keep the peace.
“It’s a good thing they are doing,” said Ausy McConnell Jr. a Jamestown resident who lives just a few miles from the church. “I wish we could more people to come out and get involved because the more people we get involved the more the word will get around on how to protect themselves.”
The previous round table was held in the Huger area. Cpl. Smith said there will additional events in the months ahead.