Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said in statement Saturday afternoon that the victim was shot at her residence on Highway 61.
Brouthers said 83 year old, Sarah M. Nelson of Ridgeville died at the scene after being fatally shot on the morning of Aug. 17.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said dispatch got a call at 5:18 a.m. from a male stating he had just shot his wife. Deputies arrived at the scene and located the victim and the suspect.
The victim’s husband, 90 year old Edwin Nelson was taken into custody at the scene. Dorchester County deputies said Nelson will be charged with murder.