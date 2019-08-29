Moncks Corner man released from hospital, arrested in felony DUI

The South Carolina Highway Patrol recently sent out a statement saying there been an arrest stemming from an Aug. 17 crash that occurred near the Jamestown area of Berkeley County.
L.Cpl. Matthew Southern said 51 year old Eric Napoleon Davis of Moncks Corner was arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence: Resulting in great bodily injury.
The crash occurred at 1:36 a.m. on Highway 41 near Farewell Corner Road. SCHP said two vehicles were involved in the collision. Davis was the driver of a pick-up truck heading south when he stuck a van heading in the opposite direction.
Investigators said five occupants from the van were transported to area hospitals after receiving injuries resulting the crash.
Southern said in the statement Davis was taken to MUSC for injuries that he sustained in the crash. Upon his release on Aug. 28, Davis was charged by the Highway Patrol and transported to the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.