A Goose Creek juvenile has been charged with obstruction of justice in connection with a double homicide in Hanahan this month, according to law enforcement.
Hanahan Police Department said with assistance from Berkeley County Probation and Parole, on July 24 they arrested Raquan Hughes, 19, of Goose Creek. He’s charged with accessory to murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice.
Hughes was denied bond during a first hearing in the case and is currently being housed in the Berkeley County Detention Center.
A day before the arrest, with assistance from the North Charleston Police Department and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Hanahan police arrested a juvenile on charges of obstruction of justice in connection to the case.
Hanahan investigators said on July 19 officers responded to Corner Avenue in reference to a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds and one of them was deceased; the second victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police during the early stages of the investigation, a third person who was involved in incident, showed up at Trident Medical Center but later died.
Berkeley County Corner George Oliver Identified the victims as Keyon Q. White, 19, and Timothy Z. Wright, 18.
Hanahan police said the investigation remains open and active and plan to release further information.