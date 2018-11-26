A jury has been set in a murder trial that is expected to last two weeks. Both the defense and prosecution had to narrow down more than 100 potential jurors.
Michael Colucci is accused of murdering his wife 38 year old Sara Lynn Moore Colucci back in May 2015. The jewelry store owner was arrested on murder charges one year later.
Sara Colucci was found outside a storage shed in the Berkeley County area of Summerville. Investigators with SLED said there were indications of a struggle before her death.
In roughly four hours, a jury was chosen , consisting of 11 men and four women, that number includes three alternates.
After jury selection Monday afternoon at the Berkeley County Courthouse in Moncks Corner, Judge Deadra Jefferson called members of the media into the courtroom to give guidelines and instructions on courtroom protocol. Members of the media included producers from the national news magazine program Dateline.
Jefferson said she expects the trial to last about two weeks because of the number of witnesses. Time is of the essence because Jefferson will be presiding over another trial in Richland County that begins in December.
After jury selection, there were some pre-trial motions to take care of, including discussions about the night of the incident when prosecutors said Colucci gave self-serving statements to first-responders. Motions on transcripts and witness credibility were addressed as well.
During the motions, as Colucci’s defense attorney Andy Savage was addressing the Judge things got a little heated, indicating frosty relationship between the well-known Charleston attorney and Judge Jefferson.
Jefferson warned Savage about speaking over her and later said, “Mr. Savage I will not have this grandstanding.”
Later, while inquiring about the list of motions, Savage indicated there was a lack of communication from the judge, which Jefferson denied. Savage replied telling the judge, “Eyebrows don’t communicate well.”
If found guilty Colucci faces up to 30 years in prison.