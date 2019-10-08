$20,000 in smartphones swiped from Sprint store.

Police in the City of Goose Creek are currently investigating the incident regarding missing smartphones totaling $20,800.
Police said they were contacted on Oct. 3, by the store’s district manager about the missing devices at the business on St. James Avenue, in Goose Creek. Most of the phones were top-of-the-line iPhones and Samsung Galaxy’s. The prices on the gadgets ranged from between $500 and $1,099.
Police said they were told by the district manager that all the phones were in the store’s safe and employees realized the phones were missing when they when to get a phone the box was empty. It was soon discovered there were several empty boxes. Once inventory was taken, police said it was determined that 26 smartphones were missing.
Police said the manager had no idea who would have gone to the safe and take the phones. Police were told Sprint’s loss prevention will be investigating the theft as well.
The Goose Creek Police Department said they have not made any arrests in the case yet and it has been turned over to their Criminal Investigative Unit.