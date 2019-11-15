Homicide investigation: Suspects in custody after month long manhunt

Police say one was in hiding and the other ran to New York but law enforcement tracked them down and they are both in custody following a double homicide in Goose Creek on Oct. 13, 2019.
Colton Bowman and Camron Addow will now face charges in the Oct. 13, deaths. Police in Goose Creek responded to Adeline Drive located in the Boulder Bluff subdivision in reference to a shooting. Police said they found two victims in the side yard of the residence.
One victim the coroner identified as Roy Calhoun III, was found deceased at the scene the other, Dylan Newby died a couple of days later at Trident Medical Center.
Police in Goose Creek said after aggressively working the case the two suspects were identified and later arrested.
Police said it was determined that Colton Bowman fled the area and was later apprehended by the US Marshal Service in Brooklyn, New York. Investigators said he is pending extradition to South Carolina.
The other suspect, Camron Addow, went into hiding but was located and taken into custody by the Goose Creek Police Department with the assistance of the US Marshal Service. He will be taken to the Berkeley County Detention Center after being interviewed.
Both suspects are being charged with two counts of murder. Police in Goose Creek are still asking the public to come forward with any information they may have on the incident.