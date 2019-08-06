It is the first homicide investigation of the year for the Moncks Corner Police Department after a 30 year old male victim is found dead early Tuesday evening.
Police said they responded to a call about a shooting on Shannonwood Drive, off of Old Highway 52 just after 5:30p.m.
“When officers got there they found a male who had been shot and he died on scene,” said Lt. Steve Young from the Moncks Corner Police Department.
Police said they found the victim in the middle of the roadway and officers attempted to give aid before EMS arrived but the victim was not responsive.
Late Tuesday night police released information on an arrest. Capt. Mark Fields with from the Mocks Corner Police Department said officers along with Berkeley County Deputies began tracking the direction the subject fled and put together enough information to identify a suspect. Police said 17 year old, Justin Kymir Juan Woods, of Moncks Corner was arrested at his residence.
Fields said the suspect will be charged with murder and is cooperating with detectives.