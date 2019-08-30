Gun found on student at Goose Creek High

Law enforcement is currently investigating but the district has confirmed a gun was found on a student at Goose Creek High on Red Bank Road. The principal at the school sent out a statement saying it was reported to school staff the student had a gun and staff and the SRO investigated. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office reports a 15 year old has been charged with having a loaded firearm on campus.
Statement from District
“GCHS administration received a report that there was a weapon in a student’s possession on our campus. The report was immediately investigated by the administration team with support from the SRO. They confirmed that the report was accurate and a student did in fact have a hand gun in their possession. District and school staff followed all procedures as outlined by the District’s policies to address this matter. No student was harmed.
With safety and security as our highest priority, we take all reports that pertain to the safety and security of our schools seriously. We appreciate the cooperation and support of everyone who is helping to keep our schools safe. We ask that you continue to encourage your student to report any concerns to their teachers and administrators.”
Statement from Goose Creek High School
“This is Principal Washington calling to inform you that our administration received a report that there was a weapon in a student’s possession on our campus this afternoon. The report was immediately investigated by our administrative team with support from our School Resource Officers. We have confirmed that the report was accurate and a student did in fact have a handgun in their possession. District and school staff followed all procedures as outlined by the District’s policies to address this matter. Your child is safe and no one was harmed.
With safety and security as our highest priority, we take all reports that pertain to the safety and security of our school seriously. We appreciate the cooperation and support of everyone who is helping to keep our school safe. We ask that you continue to encourage your child to report any concerns to school personnel.”