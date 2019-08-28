District wide reaction from law enforcement following Hanahan threat

A threat at Hanahan High School forced law enforcement to change the morning routine on Wednesday.
As of Wednesday afternoon there have been no arrests in what has been determined to be a hoax. The Hanahan Police Dept. said they along with the F.B.I. and the Berkeley Sheriff's Office are currently investigating the incident .
In a statement the Hanahan Police Department said just before 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, the Berkeley County Communications Center received information of a potential threat to Hanahan High School. As a precaution, the Hanahan Police Department, Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office responded to the school and conducted a thorough search of the campus. The statement said, it has been determined the threat was a hoax and officers are actively investigating the incident.
Hanahan High was placed on a two hour delay because of the investigation.
The Goose Creek Police Department also released a statement saying. “We at GCPD take the safety of our children very seriously and in an abundance of caution, in addition to helping in Hanahan, we also had additional officers at each and every school in Goose Creek,” the statement said.
“We remained at the schools until such time as we were given the "all clear" by not only the Berkeley County School System, but also by the Hanahan Police Department.”
Berkeley County School District’s statement to parents and guardians:
“A call came into the Hanahan transportation office and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, threatening the school campus. At this time, we do not believe this is a credible threat. However, we take all threats to our campuses seriously. Both law enforcement and our district safety and security team are investigating. We will continue to have a law enforcement presence on the campus to ensure student safety. Again, we do not believe this is a credible threat, however we take all matters concerning student safety seriously. Updates will be provided as additional information is made available.”