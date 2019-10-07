The Hanahan Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are still investigating a fatal gunfire incident that took the life of a 10-year-old child.
On Monday afternoon the coroner’s office announced the death is now a criminal investigation, following the incident at a Hanahan home on Oct. 5.
In a statement coroner George Oliver identified the victim as 10-year-old Cabriya Lucas and the shooting has been classified as a homicide.
The coroner said an autopsy has been scheduled for Oct 9.
SLED’s Public Information Officer, Tommy Crosby said in an email response that by law, upon receiving a report of child death from a medical examiner or county corner, SLED is directed to investigate and gather all information on the fatality.