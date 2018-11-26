A Summerville man accused of fatally strangling his wife in May 2015 is finally set to stand trial this week in Berkeley County.
Michael F. Colucci faces a murder charge after his wife Sara Lynn Moore Colucci was found dead outside a storage shed at 2206 North Main Street in Summerville. The 38-year-old had a garden hose wrapped around her neck, according to Berkeley County Sheriff's Office investigators.
Colucci is the former owner of Colucci’s Jewelers in Summerville, which has since closed. He was arrested in May 2016, a year after the incident.
The South Carolina Attorney General's Office is prosecuting the case, since the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office handed it over to the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). The trial is expected to run two weeks.
According to arrest documents, deputies said evidence showed a struggle ensued before the victim died. The Berkeley County Coroner’s office also ruled asphyxiation by neck compression as the cause of death.
When questioned about the incident, Colucci more than once changed his account of what happened that day, deputies said.
Colucci also faces a civil suit that the victim's father filed in 2017. The wrongful death suit seeks actual and punitive damages for the victim's daughter. Colucci's former father-in-law states in court documents that the girl “suffered extreme grief, sorrow and anguish” after the mother’s death and while still in the care of Colucci, according to the suit. The case remains pending in Berkeley County.
