Body of missing security guard recovered; reported missing in 2017

Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver announced that the body of man reported missing in February of 2017 has been recovered.
Fifty-five-year-old Michael Curry was a security guard and went missing from the Jefferies Hydroelectric Station in Berkeley County.
When the incident happened, over two years ago, divers and rescue crews searched the area extensively, believing Curry had fallen into the lake but his body was never found.
Oliver said Curry’s body was found on Oct. 30, 2019, after a shoe was spotted by an employee.
Oliver said an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday Nov, 1.
The South Carolina Public Service Authority Law Enforcement Division, The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and all are continuing in the investigation.
Curry worked at the station for 15 years.