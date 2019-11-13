Gunshot to groin
On Oct. 27 Goose Creek police responded to Trident Medical Center for a gunshot wound that was reported to have occurred at Cobblestone Village Apartments. Police said an emergency room nurse advised them that a male victim was brought in with a gunshot wound to the groin. The incident report states police questioned the victim at the hospital and he told them the injury was self-inflicted. The report said the subject told police he was at the apartment in Goose Creek after returning home from bowling. Police were told the subject sat down on the couch and he stood up to remove a gun from his waistband and as it was being removed, the gun went off. Police were told the weapon was a .45 caliber handgun. Others inside the apartment determined it would be faster to drive him to the hospital rather than wait for EMS. Police said his brother then helped him to the car to go to hospital. The incident report states the victim’s brother told police a similar story regarding what happened but additional law enforcement was called for a more thorough investigation.
Truck break-in
Police in Goose Creek were called to a home in Crowfield Plantation regarding a vehicle break-in on Oct. 29. Police said the complainant’s work vehicle, a South Carolina Department of Natural Resources truck was broken into. The incident report states that the complainant said the items included a wallet carrying his social security card and credit cards. Police also said the complainant advised them the purchasing cards and gas card issued to him by SCDNR were stolen as well. The incident report states that police didn’t notice any damage to the vehicle and asked the complainant if the truck was locked and he responded that he does not lock the vehicle and the ignition key, which was missing as well, is always left in the truck. Police said they asked where the missing cards were located inside the truck and were told the two state purchasing cards were in slots in the front dashboard and the gas card was on top of the dashboard. The incident report states police asked the complainant if he wanted them to try and lift prints from inside of the truck because the exterior was too wet, police were told by the complainant that he did not want that done. The complainant said he contacted his boss at SCDNR and advised him of the incident and all of the cards were cancelled. Police said they were told there were no surveillance cameras in the driveway or around the home that may have caught the suspect on video.
Fraudulent call
On Oct. 29 officers in Goose Creek responded to Pineview in reference to a fraud. Police said the complainant got a call from someone posing as his grandson. The subject stated he was in jail due to an accident and he needed money to bond out. The incident report states that while on the phone a second person got on the line claiming to be his grandson’s attorney and they needed $6,000 for the bond. The complainant was told he had to send cash or check to a bondsman in High Point, NC. Police said the complainant then went to the United Parcel Service store and mailed a check for $6,000 to the given address. Police said after the money was sent he called the number back and a woman answered who claimed to be working at the courthouse in North Carolina but she would not let him speak to his grandson. The complainant told police, not long after that call his grandson called him and advised his grandfather he was not in jail in North Caroline and he was not in an accident. Police said the complainant immediately went back to the UPS store to stop shipment of the check. The incident report also states that after the check was stopped the complainant received one last call from someone posing to be from the fraud department and told him he should have allowed the check to go through because it could have been fingerprinted once it arrived in North Carolina. Police told the complainant to block the number and report additional suspicious calls.
Weapons and drugs
On the evening of Oct. 29 BCSO deputies were patrolling the Jamestown area and noticed a man standing next to a truck and shining a flashlight from his door into the wooded area nearby. Deputies said they made contact with the subject and observed a hunting rifle in the front driver seat of the vehicle. Deputies suspected he was attempting to night hunt. Deputies said a search for weapons was conducted and they located knives on the subject and while they were removing the knives from the suspect’s pocket they found something that felt like rocks. Deputies said they were able to locate two clear plastic bags with a clear crystal-like substance. The crystal-like substance field tested presumptive for methamphetamine and had an approximate weight of 17.58 gross grams. Deputies then detained the suspect and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. During the search deputies located a silver and blue 9mm handgun and a red scale with a crystal-like powder on it. The suspect was arrested on charges that included trafficking meth and weapons possession. Deputies said he will face additional charges from SCDNR for illegal hunting.