Theft
On Jan. 10, Deputies in Berkeley County responded to South Live Oak Drive in Monck Corner for a theft. The incident report states the complainant told deputies she went out of town and when she returned $10,000 was taken out an unlocked safe that several people had access to because of the business she runs. The report states that the complainant suspected her housekeepers but deputies determined there was not enough evidence at the time to charge any suspects.
Vandalism by fireworks
Deputies in Berkeley County responded to Decatur Drive on Jan. 6 in reference to vandalism. The incident report states that deputies were told neighbors, intentionally, shot fireworks at the complainant’s home. Deputies said they observed damage to two vehicles and one of them had, what appeared to be a bottle rocket on the hood. Deputies said the complainant showed them security video that showed fireworks being shot directly into the complainant garage area but it did not show who shot the fireworks. Deputies said they talked to neighbors but was not able to identify a suspect.
Drugs found
On Jan. 2 deputies in Berkeley County pulled over a vehicle for a defective break light. The incident report states when deputies talked to the driver he was overly talkative and his hands were shaking. The incident report states deputies asked about the driver’s nervous behavior and he admitted to driving with a suspended license and he later admitted to having meth and marijuana in the vehicle. Deputies said they searched the vehicle and found the suspected drugs.
Gunfire
At 10:22 p.m. on Jan. 6 deputies in Berkeley County responded to reported gun fire near Goose Creek High School. The incident report states deputies were told a sedan pulled up and may have possibly shot at the exterior of the school. Deputies said during an investigation there was some damage to the front glass and that a small object hit the glass but did not penetrate. Deputies said they determined the damage was recent but could not track any suspects down at the time of the investigation.