Assault and battery
On Nov. 9, Berkeley County deputies responded to Berkeley Farms Road for a disturbance. Deputies said when they arrived they observed neighbors arguing in the street. The incident report stated that deputies were told by one of the subjects that he was assaulted by his neighbor. The complainant said he told his neighbor, while arguing, to get off of his property. Deputies were told the suspect then ran up to his neighbor and kicked him in the chest. The incident report states the man was kicked with such a force, it caused his dentures to fall out. Deputies said witnesses on scene were able to confirm the statement. The subject was taken into custody for assault and battery and transported to jail.
Suspicious person
On Nov. 14, deputies in Berkeley County said they were contacted by a Ladson Road resident regarding a home security company. The incident report states that an unknown male arrived at the complainant’s home and said he worked for a home security company and that he was taking over for the current company used by the complainant. The incident report states that the subject had the complainant’s security information and bank account number. The subject said he wanted the home owner to sign a new contract, changing the current provider. Deputies said the complainant told them he did not sign any paperwork and his current provider recently advised customers that people had obtained some security and client information and were going around to steal clients. The victim did not have any additional information on the suspect other than a physical description and a first name.
Robbery
On Nov. 21, deputies in Berkeley County responded to an armed robbery at a store on St. James Ave. The incident report states the clerk told officers the suspect left the store on foot. The report states the suspect walked up to counter and asked for money and lifted his shirt showing, what looked like the handle of a handgun in his waistband. The clerk told deputies the suspect got away with $53. The incident report states law enforcement attempted to track the suspect with negative results.
Drug arrest
On Nov. 9 deputies in Berkeley County pulled over a van for defective equipment in Jamestown. Deputies said the van was also speeding. Deputies said when they approached the vehicle there were two passengers inside and they could smell a strong odor of marijuana and alcohol. Deputies said when they asked the driver to step out of the vehicle they noticed something being thrown from the passenger side. Deputies said the items included a pill bottle with a razor blade inside and pills believed to be methamphetamines. Both suspects were arrested and taken to the Berkeley County Detention Center.